Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Champions Liverpool have been hit by injuries to many key players this season but in spite of that, they have managed to climb to the top of the table. Juergen Klopp’s side will take on Crystal Palace next in a league encounter. The Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match will be played at Selhurst Park and the match will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace have been decent this season. They would like to keep it compact and look to keep their good work against the big teams in the Premier League. Crystal Palace are currently at the 12th spot in the Premier League table.

Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Hodgson has a full-strength line-up at his disposal and he would want his strikers to hit the ground running, especially after the previous encounters. Jurgen Klopp will still have to deal with a second-string side with a host of injuries.

The battle between Wilfried Zaha and Trent Alexander-Arnold could play a defining role as far as the result of the contest is concerned.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Probable Starting XI

Crystal Palace Probable Starting XI: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, McArthur, Aze; Benteke, Ayew, Zaha

Liverpool Probable Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match will take place on December 19, 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match will be played at Selhurst Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.