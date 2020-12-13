Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Crystal Palace will play against an in-form Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on Sunday in a Premier League fixture. Palace come into the game after a 5-1 win over 10-man West Bromwich Albion last Sunday at the Hawthorns.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur defeated their bitter rivals Arsenal 2-0 in the London derby last Sunday and will try to outwit another London side in Crystal Palace this time. Tottenham beat Belgian side Antwerp 2-0 in their final UEFA Europa League group stage game earlier this week. Tottenham have a chance to become table toppers with a win in this match.

Crystal Palace will go into this match without defender Martin Kelly, as well as goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. They will also miss Connor Wickham and defender Nathan Ferguson. Jose Mourinho, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of right-back Serge Aurier as well as Erik Lamela, who are both nursing injuries.

Crystal Palace Probable Starting XI: Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt; Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze; Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting XI: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match will take place on December 13, 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match will start at 07:45 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match being played?

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Selhurst Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.