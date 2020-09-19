Premier League 2020-21 Everton v West Brom Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Carlo Ancelotti-led Everton will be riding high on their winning momentum when they roll out the carpet for bottom-placed West Brom on Saturday, September 19. The Premier League 2020-21 Everton v West Brom match will be played at the Goodison Park. In the opening weekend fixture, Everton managed to keep a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur whereas, West Brom were thrashed by Leicester City 3-0.

In the EPL 2020-21 points table, Everton are on the eighth slot with three points next to their name.

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton v West Brom will kick off at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21 Everton v West Brom: Team News, Injury Update

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph is doubtful for the upcoming game. Centre back Mason Holgate has been sidelined due to toe injury. Joining him on the injury table are Tosun (knee),Gbamin (achilles) and Branthwaite (ankle)

As for West Brom, defender Ahmed Hegazi is not in contention for the upcoming game due to hamstring issue. Kenneth Zohore is ruled out due to calf injury.

Premier League 2020-21 Everton possible starting lineup vs West Brom:

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomez, Allan, Doucoure; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Premier League 2020-21 West Brom possible starting lineup vs Everton: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, O'Shea, Townsend; Pereira, Sawyers, Livermore, Diangana; Robinson

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Everton v West Brom match live in India (TV channels)?

Everton will welcome West Brom in the Premier League 2020-21 at 5 pm on September 19. The EPL 2020-21 Everton vs West Brom match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch online PL 2020-21 Everton v West Brom match live streaming?

The Everton v West Brom match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Tuesday September 19 at 5:00 pm.