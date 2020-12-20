Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Everton will take on Arsenal in a crucial fixture at Goodison Park on Saturday. The hosts are in good form as they have beaten Chelsea and Leicester City in their last two encounters. A win in this match could well see Everton move up the Champions League qualification spots. The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal match will be played at 11 pm on December 19, Saturday.

Arsenal are in a real bad patch of form. The Gunners battled hard and managed to scrape through with a draw when they took on Southampton in their last match. There is a lot of pressure on Mikel Arteta and his team and this is a match where they need a win quite desperately.

Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Carlo Ancelotti will play Seamus Coleman in this match after the captain was rested in their previous game. There is a Champions League spot up for grabs and hence the best side can take the field.

For Arsenal, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes are both suspended and Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey are both injured.

Everton vs Arsenal probable starting XI

Evertonprobable starting XI Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey; Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Arsenal probable starting XI: Bernd Leno; Rob Holding, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka; Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal match will take place on December 19.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal match will be played at Goodison Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Arsenal match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.