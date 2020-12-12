Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Everton will welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park for a Premier League clash on Saturday. Everton did start off well in the 2020-2021 season but seems to have lost their winning touch. They have slipped down on the points table. After winning their first four games of the season, they have managed to score only five points in seven games.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, meanwhile have grown in confidence as the season progresses. The Blues are currently third in the Premier League table and are only two points behind Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Chelsea Team News: Team News, Injury Update

For Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech will not be able to take part in this game after he picked up a hamstring injury during their win over Leeds United. Callum Hudson-Odoi too is ruled out.

Everton will be without their first-choice full-back pairing of Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman. Fabian Delph also picked up an injury at Burnley last weekend.

Everton vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI: Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane; Tom Davies, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi James Rodriguez, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea Predicted XI: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Chelsea match will take place on December 13, 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Chelsea match?

The Everton vs Chelsea match will start at 01:30 am IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Chelsea match being played?

The exciting encounter between Everton and Chelsea will be played at Goodison Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Chelsea match?

Viewers can catch the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Chelsea match LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Chelsea match?

The match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar in India.