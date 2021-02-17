Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Everton will take on league leaders Manchester City at Goodison Park in their mid-week Premier League fixture on Thursday. The game, which was originally slated to take place on matchday 16, was postponed due to multiple Manchester City players testing positive for COVID-19.

The hosts, on the other hand, have just one win from their last five league fixtures. The visitors are unbeaten in the league since November.

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City game is scheduled to kick off at 01:45 AM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jordan Pickford are the two players that have been ruled out for this match against the league leaders. James Rodriguez had to be substituted against Fulham after a tackle and is will be assessed ahead of this fixture.

For Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake are still recovering from long injury spells but won't play a part in this fixture. On the other hand, Fernandinho is also struggling with a thigh injury and remains on the sidelines.

Everton possible starting line-up: Robin Olsen; Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman; Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Alex Iwobi, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Phil Foden; Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match will kick off at 01:45 AM IST on Thursday, February 18, at the Goodison Park.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.