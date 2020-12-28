Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Everton will welcome Manchester City at Goodison Park on Tuesday for their latest Premier League match. They come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over struggling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Manchester City, on the other hand, beat Newcastle United 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium and have found some good form in the recent past.

In 31 previous encounters between the two sides – Manchester City have won 13 games while they have lost 12 and have drawn six.

Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City Team News: Team News, Injury Update

For Everton, Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph, Allan, Jean-Philippe Gbamin are all injured and will not take part in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will not be able to call the services of Gabriel Jesus, right-back Kyle Walker and young centre-back Eric Garcia.

Everton vs Manchester City probable starting XI

Everton probable starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bernard

Manchester City probable starting XI: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match will take place on December 29.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match will be played at the Goodison Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester City match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.