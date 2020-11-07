Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Everton will be hosting Manchester United in a Premier League 2020-21 match on Saturday at Goodison Park. The Everton vs Manchester United game will begin at 6 pm IST.

In their previous game on November 1, Everton were defeated by Newcastle United 1-2. Callum Wilson scored two goals for Newcastle United, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit the single goal for Everton.

On the other hand, Manchester United were outperformed 1-2 by Istanbul Basaksehir in their previous UEFA Champions League clash. Anthony Martial scored one goal for Manchester United, while Demba Ba and Edin Visca struck one goal each for Istanbul Basaksehir. Before this game, Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 in a previous league match on last Sunday.

Everton are placed at the fourth spot in the standings with 13 points, while Manchester United are at the 15th position with seven points. Everton have won four of the seven games they have played in this season, while Manchester United have emerged victorious in two of their six clashes.

Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester United: Team News

Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate and Jean-Philippe Gbamin will not be a part of Everton’s squad in the upcoming game due to injury. The selection of James Rodriguez is doubtful. Richarlison will have to miss the game because of his three-game suspension.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly will not be seen in action owing to injury. It is not sure if Alex Telles will be selected. He has missed the last few games after contracting COVID-19 .

Premier League 2020-21 Everton possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Jordan Pickford, Jonjoe Kenny, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Iwobi

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Everton: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Everton will welcome Manchester United in the Premier League 2020-21 at 6 pm on November 7 at Goodison Park. The PL 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Everton vs Manchester United match live streaming?

The Everton vs Manchester United match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, November 7 at 6 pm IST.