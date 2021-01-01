Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs West Ham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Everton will play hosts to West Ham United at Goodison Park on Friday in their next English Premier League game. They come into the game after their 1-0 win over a struggling Sheffield United side on Sunday at Bramall Lane.

West Ham United, on the other hand, managed to draw 0-0 against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton on Wednesday at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs West Ham Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Everton will not be avail the services of midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, French left-back Lucas Digne as well as England international Fabian Delph.

West Ham United will not be able to call upon the services of left-back Arthur Masuaku, who is out with an injury.

Everton vs West Ham United probable starting line-up

Everton probable starting line-up: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bernard

West Ham United probable starting line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Sebastien Haller, Said Benrahma

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs West Ham United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs West Ham United match will take place on 1st January 2021.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Everton vs West Ham United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs West Ham United match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs West Ham United match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs West Ham United match will be played at the Goodison Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs West Ham United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs West Ham United match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs West Ham United?

The Premier League 2020-21 Everton vs West Ham United match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.