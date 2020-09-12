Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The wait for Premier League is over as the action is back this weekend. The first match of the 2020-21 season will be played on Saturday, September 12, which will see Arsenal squaring it off against Fulham. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are back in competitive action six weeks after winning the FA Cup. The Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 5 pm at Craven Cottage.

Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Arsenal: Team News

Fulham will have key players among new joinees Antonee Robinson, Alphonse Areola and Mario Lemina. Meanwhile, Jean Michel Seri and Zambo Anguissa are also back to the club for now.

Arsenal also have new faces in their team, including Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. Defender David Luiz is currently suffering an injury and might miss today’s match.

Premier League 2020-21 Fulham possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Areola, Odoi, Ream, Hector, Bryan, Lemina, Reed, Cairney, Knockaert, Mitrovic, Cavaleiro

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Fulham: Martinez, Saliba, Holding, Tierney, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Fulham will face the Arsenal challenge in the English Premier League 2020-21 at 5pm on September 12. The PL 2020-21 Fulham vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch online PL 2020-21 Fulham vs Arsenal match live streaming?

The live streaming of the PL 2020-21 Fulham vs Arsenal match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP.