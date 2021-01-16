Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Fulham will welcome Chelsea at Craven Cottage on Saturday in their next English Premier League game. Fulham come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea match will kick off at 11:00 pm.

Chelsea, on the other hand, found some good form when they beat Morecambe 4-0 on Sunday in the third round of their FA Cup.

Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Fulham will not be able to call upon the services of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as he is on loan from Chelsea and hence, will not play against his parent club. Barring this, manager Scott Parker has a full and fit squad at his disposal.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon right-back Reece James and Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen. Also, N'Golo Kante is suspended.

Fulham vs Chelsea Probable Starting Line up

Fulham Probable Starting Line up: Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Harrison Reed, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson, Ademola Lookman, Ivan Cavaleiro

Chelsea Probable Starting Line up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea match will take place on January 16.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Fulham vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea match will be played at the Craven Cottage.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea?

The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.