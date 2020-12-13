Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Fulham will play against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in a Premier League 2020-21 match on Sunday. The match will be begin at 10 pm IST and will be played at Craven Cottage, Fulham’s homeground.

Liverpool are currently at the same number of points with Tottenham Hotspur at 24 at the top of the Premier League table. Spurs are ahead in the table because of a better goal difference. Liverpool won their last match against Wolves 4-0 and will try to create pressure on Spurs with a win against Fulham.

Fulham are very much set for a relegation fight and are occupy the 17th spot just ahead of the relegation zone. Fulham were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City last Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Liverpool Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Fulham will not be able to call upon the services of Netherlands internationals Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete. Liverpool too have to deal with a number of injury concerns as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out with long-term injuries. Apart from them, goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out as well.

Fulham vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI: Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo; Bobby Decordova-Reid, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed; Antonee Robinson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Liverpool Predicted XI: Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Liverpool match will take place on December 10, 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Liverpool match?

The Fulham vs Liverpool match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Liverpool match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Liverpool match will be played at Craven Cottage.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Liverpool match?

Fulham vs Liverpool match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Liverpool match?

The live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.