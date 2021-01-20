Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will head across to Fulham as they hope to return to winning ways after having earned a hard-fought draw against Liverpool. They have also won each of their last four Premier League away matches against Fulham.

Fulham, on the other hand, have improved all season. They have salvaged draws against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, as well as against Chelsea. This puts them in great shape against Manchester United.

Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Manchester United Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Fulham's long list of injuries continue to grow and they include Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo, who are both sidelined. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was not able to feature against his parent club, is all set to get a nod.

For Manchester United, full-back Brandon Williams might well sit out. Also, Phil Jones is also ruled out. It will be interesting to see how Ole manages the workload of his players after the hard-fought draw against Liverpool.

Fulham vs Manchester United probable starting line up

Fulham probable starting line up: Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo; Tete, Joe Bryan, Harrison Reed, Zambo Anguissa, Ademola Lookman; Ivan Cavaleiro, Aboubakar Kamara

Manchester United probable starting line up: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Manchester United match will take place on January 21.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Fulham vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Manchester United match will start at 01:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Manchester United match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Manchester United match will be played at the Craven Cottage.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Manchester United match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Manchester United?

The Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Manchester United match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.