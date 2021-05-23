Premier League 2020-21 Last Matchday LIVE: Harry Kane scores to put Tottenham at 1-1 vs Leicester. Sadio Mane gives Liverpool the lead against Crystal Palace. Jamie Vardy scores from the spot as Leicester City lead Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. Manchester United score their opener with Anthony Elanga heading in a Daniel James’ cross. Manchester City opened the scoring on the day with Kevin de Bruyne finding the back of the net in the 11th minute.
The English Premier League 2020-21 has reached its final matchday and there’s an intriguing climax in store for the football fans all over the world. Follow all the updates as News18 Sports tracks all the matches of the final day with Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City fighting for the two remaining UEFA Champions League spots for next season.
Chelsea currently lead the race on the third place with 67 points in 37 matches. Liverpool are fourth, just a point from the Blues while Leicester are fifth on the same points as Liverpool but behind on goal difference.
Harry Kane finds the back of the net in the 41st minute to equalise for Tottenham against Leicester City. Leicester have to win to give themselves a chance to make the Top 4.
HARRYYY!!!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 23, 2021
🔵 #LCFC 1-1 #THFC ⚪ pic.twitter.com/tMaRkzCI3N
Liverpool have got going in their match as well, putting themselves in a good spot. Robertson's corner is headed towards the far corner by Rhys Williams. The ball falls for Sadio Mane, who pokes it in. Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
SAAAAAADDDDDDDIIIIIIIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ujGKEr5Z78— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 23, 2021
Leicester City have taken the lead in their game against Tottenham Hotspur with Jamie Vardy scoring from the spot. Vardy earned the penalty after he broke into the Spurs' penalty area and was caught by Alderweireld.
VARDYYYYYYYYY!!! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GtGNvzMlJf— Leicester City 🏆 (@LCFC) May 23, 2021
Anthony Elanga Scores Manchester United Opener
Manchester United score their first goal on the final day in the 13th minute. A stunning assist from Daniel James as he curls the ball from the left flank to the middle and Elanga does extremely well to get in between the Wolves' left back and left centre-back to head it in.
ELANGAAA!!!— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2021
Anthony Elanga opens the scoring with a brilliant bullet header! 😍#MUFC | #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/8E1yz7UQdB
Thomas Tuchel would want his Chelsea team to be sure of UCL participation before they head to Porto for the Champions League final next week and they would need a win against Villa for that. A draw could see them drop out of the top four if Liverpool and Leicester City win their respective matches. Both Liverpool and Leicester City need to win their matches if they want to qualify for Europe. If both these teams win or draw, Liverpool would go through owing to their better goal difference.
Chelsea is at Aston Villa and Liverpool hosts Crystal Palace opponents with nothing to play for. Fifth-place Leicester realistically needs to beat Tottenham and hope either Chelsea or Liverpool fails to win. Brendan Rodgers side was in the top four for most of last season before missing out on the final day and a repeat looms for Leicester after dropping out of the qualification places by losing at Chelsea on Tuesday.
Sixth-place West Ham hosts Southampton and is set for Europa League qualification. Trailing West Ham by three points are Tottenham and Everton, which plays at champion Man City.
Tottenham is in seventh place and holds the spot that earns a place in the new third-tier Europa Conference League but it could be overtaken by north London rival Arsenal, which is a point behind going into the game against Brighton.
All the relegation places have already been sealed with Sheffield United, Fulham and West Bromwich going down.
