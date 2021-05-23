sports

Premier League 2020-21 Last Matchday LIVE: Liverpool 1-0 Up, Leicester 1-1 and Chelsea Goalless
Premier League 2020-21 Last Matchday LIVE: Liverpool 1-0 Up, Leicester 1-1 and Chelsea Goalless

Premier League 2020-21 LIVE: Follow all the updates as Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City fight for the two remaining UEFA Champions League spots for next season.

News18 Sports | May 23, 2021, 21:22 IST
Chelsea (top), Liverpool (bottom-left) and Leicester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Event Highlights

Premier League 2020-21 Last Matchday LIVE: Harry Kane scores to put Tottenham at 1-1 vs Leicester. Sadio Mane gives Liverpool the lead against Crystal Palace. Jamie Vardy scores from the spot as Leicester City lead Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. Manchester United score their opener with Anthony Elanga heading in a Daniel James’ cross. Manchester City opened the scoring on the day with Kevin de Bruyne finding the back of the net in the 11th minute.

The English Premier League 2020-21 has reached its final matchday and there’s an intriguing climax in store for the football fans all over the world. Follow all the updates as News18 Sports tracks all the matches of the final day with Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City fighting for the two remaining UEFA Champions League spots for next season.

Chelsea currently lead the race on the third place with 67 points in 37 matches. Liverpool are fourth, just a point from the Blues while Leicester are fifth on the same points as Liverpool but behind on goal difference.

May 23, 2021 21:22 (IST)

Juan Mata Puts Man United 2-1 Up

Juan Mata scores from the spot to give the lead to Manchester United again. Van de Beek is clipped in the penalty area by Saiss and VAR and Mike Dean deem that it is a foul. That gives Mata the chance to take the penalty and he finds the back of the net with ease.

May 23, 2021 21:17 (IST)

Wolves Equalise

Nelson Semedo scores in the 39th minute as Wolves equalise 1-1 with Manchester United.

May 23, 2021 21:13 (IST)

Harry Kane finds the back of the net in the 41st minute to equalise for Tottenham against Leicester City. Leicester have to win to give themselves a chance to make the Top 4.

May 23, 2021 21:08 (IST)

Liverpool have got going in their match as well, putting themselves in a good spot. Robertson's corner is headed towards the far corner by Rhys Williams. The ball falls for Sadio Mane, who pokes it in. Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace

May 23, 2021 21:05 (IST)

West Ham's Pablo Fornals scores twice in three minute to give his team a 2-0 lead against Southampton.

May 23, 2021 20:58 (IST)

In other games, Newcastle take the lead against Fulham with Joe Willock scoring the 23rd minute, Leeds United go 1-0 up against West Brom, courtesy Rodrigo and David McGoldrick gives Sheffield the lead against Burnley.

May 23, 2021 20:56 (IST)

Leicester City have taken the lead in their game against Tottenham Hotspur with Jamie Vardy scoring from the spot. Vardy earned the penalty after he broke into the Spurs' penalty area and was caught by Alderweireld.

May 23, 2021 20:54 (IST)

Gabriel Jesus Doubles Man City Lead

Gabriel Jesus doubles Manchester City's lead just three minutes after the first goal was scored. Everton down in the pits now.

May 23, 2021 20:48 (IST)

Anthony Elanga Scores Manchester United Opener

Manchester United score their first goal on the final day in the 13th minute. A stunning assist from Daniel James as he curls the ball from the left flank to the middle and Elanga does extremely well to get in between the Wolves' left back and left centre-back to head it in.

May 23, 2021 20:45 (IST)

MAN CITY SCORE 1ST GOAL OF DAY

Manchester City get the goal rush of the day started with Kevin de Bruyne finding the back of the net in the 11th minute.

May 23, 2021 20:34 (IST)

Fans are at the Etihad for Manchester City's final game of the season and there is celebratory fervour in abundance with everyone celebrating the championship win once more.

May 23, 2021 20:33 (IST)

Leicester City 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

West Ham United 0-0 Southampton

Sheffield United 0-0 Burnley

Fulham 0- 0 Newcastle

Leeds United 0-0 West Brom

Arsenal 0-0 Brighton

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

Manchester City 0-0 Everton

Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace

May 23, 2021 20:16 (IST)

THE SCENARIO

Chelsea are at Aston Villa and Liverpool host Crystal Palace, opponents with nothing to play for. Fifth-place Leicester realistically need to beat Tottenham and hope either Chelsea or Liverpool fail to win.

May 23, 2021 19:53 (IST)

The English Premier League has reached its thrilling final matchday with an interesting climax in store where Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City fighting for the two remaining UEFA Champions League spots for next season.

Thomas Tuchel would want his Chelsea team to be sure of UCL participation before they head to Porto for the Champions League final next week and they would need a win against Villa for that. A draw could see them drop out of the top four if Liverpool and Leicester City win their respective matches. Both Liverpool and Leicester City need to win their matches if they want to qualify for Europe. If both these teams win or draw, Liverpool would go through owing to their better goal difference.

Chelsea is at Aston Villa and Liverpool hosts Crystal Palace opponents with nothing to play for. Fifth-place Leicester realistically needs to beat Tottenham and hope either Chelsea or Liverpool fails to win. Brendan Rodgers side was in the top four for most of last season before missing out on the final day and a repeat looms for Leicester after dropping out of the qualification places by losing at Chelsea on Tuesday.

Sixth-place West Ham hosts Southampton and is set for Europa League qualification. Trailing West Ham by three points are Tottenham and Everton, which plays at champion Man City.

Tottenham is in seventh place and holds the spot that earns a place in the new third-tier Europa Conference League but it could be overtaken by north London rival Arsenal, which is a point behind going into the game against Brighton.

All the relegation places have already been sealed with Sheffield United, Fulham and West Bromwich going down.

