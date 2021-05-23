Premier League 2020-21 Last Matchday LIVE: Harry Kane scores to put Tottenham at 1-1 vs Leicester. Sadio Mane gives Liverpool the lead against Crystal Palace. Jamie Vardy scores from the spot as Leicester City lead Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. Manchester United score their opener with Anthony Elanga heading in a Daniel James’ cross. Manchester City opened the scoring on the day with Kevin de Bruyne finding the back of the net in the 11th minute.

The English Premier League 2020-21 has reached its final matchday and there’s an intriguing climax in store for the football fans all over the world. Follow all the updates as News18 Sports tracks all the matches of the final day with Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City fighting for the two remaining UEFA Champions League spots for next season.

Chelsea currently lead the race on the third place with 67 points in 37 matches. Liverpool are fourth, just a point from the Blues while Leicester are fifth on the same points as Liverpool but behind on goal difference.