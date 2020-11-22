Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The next Premier League fixture will feature two teams in search of a desperate win squaring off on Sunday, November 22, as Leeds United welcome Arsenal at Elland Road. The match will commence at 10:00pm IST.

Both sides enter the Sunday fixture on a patchy form, Leeds enter with three losses from four outings and slumped to a consecutive 4-1 thrashings at the hands of Leicester City and Crystal Palace. After a promising start to the season, Marcelo Bielsa’s team have slipped to 15th position with 10 points from eight games so far.

Arsenal have been relegated to the 11th spot in the Premier League standings after equal number of games and are a notch better than Leeds with 12 points. The Gunners received a big shock after their 3-0 home defeat by Aston Villa last time out and have been the subject of severe scrutiny ever since. Arsenal enjoy an unbeaten run against Leeds United, having won six of the last seven fixtures and drawing one.

Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Leeds United will have to do without Kalvin Phillips, Adam Forshaw and Gaetano Berardi going into this game, while Jesse Jamie Shackleton and Diego Llorente remain doubtful.

Arsenal have a long list of absentees going into this fixture as Thomas Partey, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are out injured. The team will also miss the services of Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac who tested positive for Covid-19 and have been ruled out. The participation of Calum Chambers, Willian and Reiss Nelson remains doubtful.

Leeds United possible starting line-up: Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling; Pascal Struijk; Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz; Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka; Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Arsenal kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 game between Leeds United vs Arsenal will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Saturday, November 21, at the Elland Road.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Arsenal fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Arsenal match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Sunday, November 22 at 10:00pm IST.