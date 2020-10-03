Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Leeds United will be taking on Manchester City in a Premier League match today at Elland Road. The Leeds United vs Manchester City fixture will commence at 10 pm. Leeds United in their last match defeated Sheffield United by 1-0. They are placed at the seventh spot on the point table with six points.

On the other hand, Manchester City got outperformed by Leicester City by 5-2. They are at the 13th position on the point table with three points.

Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Manchester City: Team News

Ruben Dias is expected to make his debut for Manchester City. It is not sure if John Stones amd Oleksandr Zinchenko will be seen in action as they are recovering from injuries. Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero will not be playing because of injury.

Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez, Adam Forshaw and Kiko Casilla will not be playing for Leeds United in the upcoming mach against Manchester United. Diego Llorente is expected to play his first game for Leeds United.

Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Dallas; Phillips; Costa, Klich, Roberts, Alioski; Bamford

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Leeds United: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Sterling

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Leeds United will welcome Manchester City in the Premier League 2020-21 at 10 PM on October 3. The PL 2020-21 Leeds United vs Manchester City match will telecast on select channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Leeds United vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Leeds United vs Manchester City match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, October 3, at 10 PM.