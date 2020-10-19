Premier League 2020-21 Leeds vs Wolves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Leeds United will be hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday in a Premier League 2020-21 match at Elland Road. The Leeds vs Wolves fixture will start at 12.30 am IST on October 20.

Leeds, in their last fixture, went head to head with Manchester City and the game between the two teams ended in a draw. Both the teams scored one goal each. Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling scored one goal in the first half and Leeds’ Rodrigo Moreno equalise that in the second half of the match.

On the other hand, Wolves won their last fixture against Fulham. Wolves beat their opponent 1-0. This goal was hit by Pedro Neto.

Leeds are placed at ninth spot on the points table with seven points. They have played four games, out of which they have won two, lost one and the other ended in a draw. Wolves are placed at the 15th spot in the standings with six points. They have also emerged victorious in two games and lost the other two matches.

The two sides have faced each other 12 times as of now. Out of these 12 games, Wolves have registered win in seven matches and Leeds in four clashes. One fixture ended in a draw.

Premier League 2020-21 Leeds vs Wolves: Team News

Diego Llorente and Jack Harrison will not be seen in action for Leeds due to injury. Apart from them, it is not sure if Adam Forshaw, Kiko Casilla and Liam Cooper will play in the upcoming game against Wolves.

Wolves’ Jonny will not be playing in Tuesday’s game because of injury. Participation of Marcal is also doubtful.

Premier League 2020-21 Leeds possible starting lineup vs Wolves: Illan Mesler, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo Moreno, Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski

Premier League 2020-21 Wolves possible starting lineup vs Leeds: Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Romain Saiss, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Leeds vs Wolves match live in India (TV channels)?

Leeds will welcome Wolves in the Premier League 2020-21 at 12.30 am on October 20 at Elland Road. The PL 2020-21 Leeds vs Wolves match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Leeds vs Wolves match live streaming?

Leeds vs Wolves match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Tuesday, October 20 at 12.30 am IST.