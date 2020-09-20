Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Burnley Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Leicester City will host Burnley in a Premier League match on September 20 at the King Power Stadium. The Leicester City vs Burnley English Premier League game will commence at 11.30 pm. Leicester City have started the campaign well this season. They defeated West Brom 3-0 in their encounter last weekend. Out of their three goals, one was scored by Timothy Castagne and two by Jamie Vardy. Brendan Rodgers' side will once again look to Vardy, last season's top scorer in the league, if they are to realize their European hopes. On the other hand, the match against Leicester City will be their first of Burnley this season. A team known for their organization, Burnley might prove to be tough for Leicester to break down. Look out for the counterattacks by the Foxes.

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Burnley: Team News

Leicester City's Wes Morgan is regaining fitness and is expected to play in the upcoming game. James Maddison has returned to the side after recovering from injury. Maddison's creativity was missed by Leicester in the middle of the park. Jonny Evans will feature in the game because of a two-game ban. Ricardo Pereira and Filip Benkovic will also not be seen in action due to injury.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is expected to recover from a minor toe injury. Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will all miss out though.

Premier League 2020-21 possible starting lineup of Leicester City against Burnley: Schmeichel; Castagne, Morgan, Soyuncu, Justin; Ayoze, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Premier League 2020-21 possible starting lineup of Burnley against Leicester City: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Burnley match live in India (TV channels)?

Leicester City will be welcoming Burnley in the Premier League 2020-21 at 11.30 pm on September 20. The EPL 2020-21 Leicester City vs Burnley match will be held at the King Power Stadium and telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Leicester City vs Burnley match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Leicester City vs Burnley will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for people in India.