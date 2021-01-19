Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Leicester City will play host to Chelsea in their next Premier League game. They come into this match after their 2-0 win over Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton on Saturday at the King Power Stadium. The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Chelsea will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea, on the other hand, overcame ten-man Fulham 1-0 on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Chelsea will kick off at 1:45 am on Wednesday, January 20.

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Chelsea Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Leicester City will not be able to call upon the services of midfielder Dennis Praet, who is out with an injury. Barring this, there are no known issues and hence, there will be a fully-fit squad which will stride out.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon the services of French midfielder N'Golo Kante, who is battling an injury.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Probable Starting Line up

Leicester City Probable Starting Line up: Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

Chelsea Probable Starting Line up: Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Chelsea match will take place on January 20.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Leicester City vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Chelsea match will start at 01:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Chelsea match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Chelsea match will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Chelsea match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.