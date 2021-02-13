News18 Logo

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
1-MIN READ

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier League: Leicester City vs Liverpool

Premier League Live Streaming: Leicester City vs Liverpool will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City will welcome Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Saturday for their English Premier League fixture.

Leicester City will come into this game after their 1-0 win over Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday in the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool, on the other hand, were handed a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last Sunday in the English Premier League.

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Liverpool game is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will not be able to avail the services of Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet, young centre-back Wesley Fofana, experienced defender Wes Morgan as well as Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne.

Liverpool will not be with the services of centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, as well as midfielder Naby Keita and Portugal international Diogo Jota.

Leicester City possible starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Cengiz Under, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Liverpool kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Liverpool match will kick off at 6:00 pm IST on Saturday, February 14, at the King Power Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Liverpool match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Liverpool match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.


