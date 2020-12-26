Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United have found some great form and they will look to close the gap when they head across to the King Power Stadium for Premier League Boxing Day clash.

They have 26 points from 13 games, and they are just one point behind Leicester. A win here will see them climb to the second spot on Saturday.

On the other hand, Leicester have been impressive – they have notched up seven-win which is at par with champions Liverpool.

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester United Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Leicester City have not had to deal with injury concerns. However, Christian Fuchs, Jonny Evans, and Nampalys Mendy need to be careful as they are all just one booking away from suspension.

Manchester United too have no visible injury concerns and manager Solskjaer will be able to field his strongest line-up once again.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Probable Starting XI

Leicester City Probable Starting XI: Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne; Wilfred N'didi, Youri Tielemans; Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; James Vardy

Manchester United Probable Starting XI: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester United match will take place on 26th December 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Leicester City vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester United match will start at 06:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester United match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester United match will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester United match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Manchester United match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.