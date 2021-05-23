Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

We are at the final day of the Premier League and one of the most anticipated clashes of the season will take place at the King Power Stadium when Leicester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur. Leicester come into this match after their 201 loss to Chelsea just three days after they beat the same opponents to win the FA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, do look like a side that is completely out of order. Ryan Mason has not had any impact as an interim boss and even Harry Kane has officially expressed his desire to leave. They are all set to miss out on Champions League football.

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur game is scheduled to kick off at 08:30 PM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

For the hosts, Jonny Evans continues to miss out as he is still suffering with a heel problem. On the other hand, James Justin and Harvey Barnes have also been ruled out for an indefinite period.

Spurs, on the other hand, are in better shape as they come int this match with only Ben Davies and Japhet Tanganga being sidelined with their respective injuries. The rest of the first choice players are available for Ryan Mason.

Leicester City possible starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu; Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Luke Thomas; Ayoze Perez; Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will kick off at 08:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 23, at the Kings Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here