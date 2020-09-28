Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Liverpool will be squaring off against Arsenal on September 29 in their next match in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21. Both the teams till now have played two matches each and have been victorious. Liverpool vs Arsenal match will commence from 12:30 am tonight at Anfield. In their last fixture, Liverpool beat Chelsea by 2-0. Arsenal on the other hand defeated West Ham by 2-1 in their last match. The Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be played in an empty stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Both the teams need to keep winning to keep up with the other pacesetters in the league this season. Liverpool will be looking to open up a two points gap between them and Manchester City, who lost to Leicester on Sunday night.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Arsenal: Team News

Liverpool will be without their captain Jordan Henderson, as he has still not fully recovered from his injury. Defender Joe Gomez is likely to make it through after he returned to training on Friday. There are chances that this match will not feature James Milner because of his calf strain. Arsenal also have quite a few injury concerns including Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Emile Smith Rowe.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will welcome Arsenal in the Premier League 2020-21 at 12: 30 AM on September 29. The PL 2020-21 Liverpool vs Arsenal match will telecast on select channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Liverpool vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Tuesday September 29 at 12:30 AM.