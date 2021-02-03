Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will welcome Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday at Anfield, as they look to make it three wins on the bounce in as many games for the first time since September.

After ceding ground to Manchester City, Klopp’s men have recently rediscovered their frightening form with back-to-back wins against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton and Hove Albion, on the other hand, are above the bottom three after they pulled off a miraculous home win against Spurs in their last match.

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion game is scheduled to kick off at 01:45 AM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Team News, Injury Update

For Liverpool, their injury concerns refuse to abate and their long list of injuries includes Joel Matip, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Naby Keita, among several other star players.

Brighton and Hove Albion, on the other hand, do not have any fresh injury concerns to deal with.

“Alexis Mac Allister has a slight issue in his glutes, so we’ll see how he is. Joel Veltman also felt a bit of tightness, but we’ll give them some time before we make those decisions. We have no other issues from the game yesterday,” Graham Potter said ahead of the match.

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson; Thiago, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Roberto Firmino

Brighton and Hove Albion possible starting line-up: Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Daniel Burn, Pascal Gross, Vyes Bissouma, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana, Neil Maupay

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion match will kick off at 01:45 AM IST on Saturday, February 04, at the Anfield Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.