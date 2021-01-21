Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Burnley LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool will take on a struggling Burnley on Thursday evening. Liverpool are seated in the fourth place and they need a win to stay in contention to bag the title once again. On the other hand, Burnley are just one spot above the drop zone.

It has not been a good start to the year for the Reds. They are yet to win a Premier League match in 2021 and they have drawn matches with West Brom, Newcastle and Manchester United, and have lost to Southampton.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Burnley Team News: Team News, Injury Update

For Liverpool, the injury concerns keep on adding up. Defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain sidelined with long-term issues. Also, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Konstantinos Tsimikas have been ruled out.

Burnley, on the other hand, only have a couple of injury concerns. Backup goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell remains unavailable and also does Charlie Taylor and we could see him make a comeback.

Liverpool vs Burnley Probable Starting Line-up

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Burnley Probable Starting Line-up: Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Burnley match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Burnley match will take place on January 22.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Liverpool vs Burnley match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Burnley match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Burnley match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Burnley match will be played at the Anfield Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Burnley match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Burnley match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Burnley?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Burnley match live stream will be available on Diney+ Hotstar VIP in India.