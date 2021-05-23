Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will welcome Crystal Palace at Anfield as they would be favourites to confirm a top four finish in their last game in the Premier League this season. Snapping their shocking run of form, the Reds come into this match on the back of four consecutive wins which has seen them overtake Leicester City to fourth place. Ahead of this match, they are on 66 points and are one point behind Chelsea. It will be an emotional affair for Crystal Palace as their manager Roy Hodgson will call it quits in top-flight professional football management after this game. This is their chance to give their coach a fitting farewell in his last game.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool come into this match without the services of Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ozan Kabak and James Milner. Apart from these players, Naby Keita’s availability is not very sure.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will be sweating over the fitness of Christian Benteke ahead of the game. However, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze, Luka Milevojevic, Nathan Ferguson, Connor Wickham, and Mamadou Sakho have all been ruled out of this fixture.

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Crystal Palace possible starting line-up: Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt; James McCarthy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Jeffrey Schlupp; Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will kick off at 08:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 23, at Anfield.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

