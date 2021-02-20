Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Everton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will welcome Everton at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday in what we can expect to be a closely-fought Merseyside derby. Both the sides are separated by only three points and they have everything to play for in the coming weeks.

Liverpool have hit a slump as they are on a three-game losing run in the Premier League, and will look to change that come Saturday. Liverpool have won three and drawn three of their last six matches with Everton.

Everton, on the other hand, are winless in their last three Premier League games. They have lost two and have drawn one.

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Everton game is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Everton: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool have a number of injured players. Fabinho and James Milner were not part of the squad against Leipzig, and their involvement is still in doubt.

Everton will be hopeful of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return on Saturday. The forward will be assessed before the game. Yerry Mina has been ruled out, and the duo of Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey should remain at the back.

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Everton possible starting line-up: Jordan Pickford, Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Everton kick-off?

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Everton match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Everton match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Everton fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Everton match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.