Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Liverpool fight it off against Leeds United in Premier League 2020-21. This will be one of the major fixtures of the day where reigning champions Liverpool will welcome Leeds United at Anfield on September 12. The match is scheduled to start at 10pm.

This year, the much-delayed PL 2020-21 started two months after the final of the previous season. The champions versus champions, played between last term's winners Liverpool vs Championship winners Leeds United will set a rhythm to the ongoing league.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leeds United: Team News

Liverpool might miss their captain Jordan Henderson who is still suffering from his knee injury. Other players who will be out of today’s match include Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee injury), Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle injury) and Kostas Tsimikas (COVID-19).

Leeds, on their team, will be missing Adam Forshaw, who suffers a hip injury at the moment. Meanwhile, Helder Costa and Kalvin Phillips will be back after a break.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Leeds United: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Dallas, Costa, Hernandez, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leeds United match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will welcome Leeds United in the English Premier League 2020-21 at 10pm on September 12. The PL 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leeds United match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch online PL 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leeds United match live streaming?

The live streaming of the PL 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leeds United match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP.