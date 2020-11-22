Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending champions Liverpool will roll out the carpet for Leicester City in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 on Monday, November 23. The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City will be played at the Anfield Stadium. In the last outing, The Reds faced Manchester City and the match ended in a draw. After full-time, the scoreline was 1-1. Meanwhile, Leicester City managed to keep a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Wolves.

As per league standings, Liverpool are sitting on the 4th slot with 17 points in their kitty from eight games. Whereas, Leicester City have managed to earn 18 points this season so far and are sitting on the 3rd place.

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City will kick off at 12:45 am.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson will miss the upcoming game with a groin injury. Forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are out of contention for the upcoming game.

As for Leicester City, defender Timothy Castagne has returned to training after recovering hamstring injury.

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson; Neco Williams, Matip, Phillips, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Jota

Leicester City possible starting line-up: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Justin; Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 game between Liverpool vs Leicester City will kick off at 12:45 am IST on Monday, November 23, at the Anfield.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Monday, November 23 at 12:45 am IST.