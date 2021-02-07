Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will take on Manchester City at home in the Premier League, and will hope to hand the league leaders their first defeat of 2021. The Reds have managed to find some momentum with two away wins, but it came to a halt with a defeat against Brighton at Anfield on Wednesday. Manchester City, on the other hand, have picked up eight wins in a row in the league. The side are favourites to end their wait for a win at Anfield and reclaim the title this season. Pep Guardiola's side enjoy a three-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand. The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester City game is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool will not be able to call upon the services of the defensive trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip for this game. Fabinho is back in training, and he is likely to be assessed ahead of the game along with Sadio Mane. Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, will be without the services of Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne for the clash against Liverpool. Aguero has still not found fitness and De Bruyne has a muscle issue.

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester City kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester City match will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, February 07, at the Anfield Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester City match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.