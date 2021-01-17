Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will welcome arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday for a match which promises to be an exciting top-of-the-table clash in the English Premier League. The Reds come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Southampton 10 days ago.

Manchester United, on the other hand, defeated Sean Dyche's Burnley on Wednesday in their last Premier League fixture.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not be able to call upon the services of centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who are both nursing long-term injuries. Also, there are doubts over the availability of centre-back Joel Matip as well as Guinean midfielder Naby Keita.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will not be able the services of centre-back Phil Jones and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, who are both nursing injuries.

Liverpool Probable Starting Lineup: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Manchester United Probable Starting Lineup: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United match will take place on January 17.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Liverpool vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United match will be played at the Anfield Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.