Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Sheffield United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Liverpool will be taking on Sheffield United at Anfield on October 25 in a Premier League 2020-21 match. Both the teams have locked horns 138 times as of now, out of which, Liverpool have emerged victorious in 62 games and Sheffield United in 45 matches. The remaining 31 games have ended in a draw.

Liverpool will be going into the game against Sheffield United with confidence as they defeated Ajax 1-0 in their first match of UEFA Champions League 2020-21.

This victory came after a three-match winless streak.

On the other hand, Sheffield United’s last match in the Premier League against Fulham ended in a draw. Both the sides scored one goal each.

Liverpool are placed at the third spot on the points table with 10 points. They have played five games in this season so far, out of which, they have emerged victorious in three. Sheffield United are nowhere close to Liverpool in the standings. They are at the 19th spot with one point. They haven’t won a single match as of now in this season of the Premier League.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Team News

Liverpool’s defensive strength will be affected due to the absence of Virgil Van Dijk. He will not be seen in action due to injury. Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also not be a part of the squad in the upcoming game. Besides, it is not clear if Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip will be playing on Sunday. Mane was taken off in the 60th minute during the match against Ajax.

John Fleck, Jack O' Connell and Lys are not likely to be seen on the field for Sheffield United in the upcoming game due to injury concerns. The participation of Max Lowe is also doubtful.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Sheffield United: Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota

Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; George Baldock, Sander Berge, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens; Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Sheffield United match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will welcome Sheffield United in the Premier League 2020-21 at 12.30 am IST on October 25 at Anfield. The PL 2020-21 Liverpool vs Sheffield United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Liverpool vs Sheffield United match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Sheffield United match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Sunday, October 25 at 12.30 am IST.