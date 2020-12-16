Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will welcome Tottenham Hotspur in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday. Both sides will come into this match after they had to content with a draw in away fixtures at the weekend.

Tottenham top the Premier League and are just ahead of Liverpool on goal difference and this is a game which could give us a new leader.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Tottenham Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool's injury crisis has only deepened and Klopp has to manage with whatever he has at his disposal. Some of the big names which will be missing out in this game include Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri, and James Milner.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are much more settled as only Erik Lamela has been ruled out of this game.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting XI

Liverpool Probable Starting XI: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting XI: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

When is the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The match will take place on December 17.

What are the timings of the match?

The match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at Anfield.

Which TV channel will broadcast the match?

The match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the match?

The match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.