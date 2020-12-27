Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier League leaders Liverpool will lock horns against West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds will look to continue the great start they have hard in the season so far and consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

Klopp’s men have found some great form after they have won their last couple of matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

West Brom, on the other hand, lost their first match against Sam Allardyce on Sunday when they were handed a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion: Team News, Injury Update

Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner all returned to team training, and we could see Milner and Shaqiri could be available for this game.

West Brom will have to do without Jake Livermore as he is currently serving a suspension. Conor Townsend, Hal Robson-Kanu and Kyle Bartley are also ruled out.

Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion Probable Staring XI

Liverpool Probable Staring XI: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

West Bromwich Albion Probable Staring XI: Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Kieran Gibbs; Matt Phillips, Romaine Sawyers, Matheus Pereira, Connor Gallagher, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion match will take place on December 27.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion match will start at 10”00 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion match will be played at the Anfield Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.