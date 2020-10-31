Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Defending champions Liverpool will welcome West Ham on October 31, Saturday, in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture. The host team have been in good form and are placed at number 2 position on the point table. West Ham, on the other, really need to up their game as they have managed only two wins in the league. The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Ham game is scheduled will be played at the Anfield.

Liverpool, in their last match, defeated Sheffield United by 2-1. With the latest win, their total point score became 13. West Ham, on the other side, have only eight points. The latest outing that the team played against Manchester City ended in a draw after both sides scored a goal each.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Ham: Team News

Liverpool's Van Dijk is out for the long term, while Fabinho and Joel Matip availability too is not confirmed as yet. Apart from that Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita too are still doubtful. With regards to West Ham, Antonio will be missing out the Saturday match. Not a lot of changes are expected in the squad.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs West Ham: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Williams, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Premier League 2020-21 West Ham possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Fabianski; Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Haller

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Ham match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will welcome West Ham in the Premier League 2020-21 at 11:00 PM on October 31. The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Ham match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch the online Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Ham match live streaming?

Liverpool vs West Ham match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, October 31 at 11:00 PM.