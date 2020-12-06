Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

English Champions Liverpool have been erratic this season and they will need to be at their best against Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side. Liverpool will play against Wolves in a Premier League 2020-21 match on Sunday.

Wolves are an entertaining side and are fresh after their stunning victory over Arsenal in their previous game.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Klopp will have a depleted squad at his disposal and he will have to do without Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Alisson Becker, and Joe Gomez.

In case of Wolves, Raul Jimenez, who was involved in a collision against Arsenal, has been ruled out of this game. Also, Wolves will have to do without Romain Saiss who is also carrying a niggle and remains doubtful.

Liverpool vs Wolves Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI: Caoimhin Keller; Andrew Robertson, Nathaniel Phillips, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota; Mohamed Salah

Wolves Predicted XI: Rui Patricio; Marcal, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Nelson Semedo; Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker; Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match will take place on December 7, 2020.

[q]What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match?[/q]

[ans]The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match will start at 12:45 AM IST.[/ans]

[q]Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match being played?[/q]

[ans]The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match will be played at Anfield.[/ans]

[q]Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match?[/q]

[ans]The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.[/ans]

[q]Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match?[/q]

[ans]The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.[/ans]