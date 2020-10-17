Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester City will be taking on Arsenal in a Premier League 2020-21 game today at Etihad Stadium. The Manchester City vs Arsenal match will commence at 10 pm IST.

The previous fixture of Manchester City against Leeds United ended in a draw. Both the teams scored one goal each. Raheem Sterling hit a goal for Manchester City in the first half. In his response, Rodrigo Moreno scored a goal in the second half.

On the other hand, Arsenal outperformed Sheffield United 2-1 in their last match in the Premier League 2020-21.

Manchester City are positioned at the 14th place in the standings with four points. They have won one of the three games they have played so far in this season. Arsenal are at the fourth spot on the point table with nine points. They have emerged victorious in three of the four games they have played as of now in this season.

Both the sides have locked horns 36 times till now. Out of which, Manchester City have got the better of Arsenal in 17 games. Arsenal have defeated Manchester City in 12 games. Seven matches between them have ended in draws.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Arsenal: Team News

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are not expected to be a part of Manchester City for the upcoming match against Arsenal.

On the other hand, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are unlikely to be seen in action for Arsenal today due to injury concerns. Participation by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney are also doubtful.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo Hernandez, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka, Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will welcome Arsenal in the Premier League 2020-21 at 10 pm on October 17 at City of Manchester Stadium. The PL 2020-21 Manchester City vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Manchester City vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Arsenal match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday, October 17 at 10 pm IST.