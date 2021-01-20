Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will welcome Aston Villa in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The Cityzens are on an eight-game winning streak spanning across all competitions and they are just a couple of points behind leaders Manchester United in the league table.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are 10th in the standings and they are at 26 points and are winless in their last two outings.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Aston Villa Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Pep Guardiola does not have any major injury concerns leading into the game. However, only Nathan Ake is ruled out on account of a muscle issue. Sergio Aguero, however, remains in isolation after he came into contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

For Aston Villa, Dean Smith will have to deal without Trézéguet, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa probable starting line-up

Manchester City probable starting line-up: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa probable starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jack Grealish, Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Anwar El Ghazi

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Aston Villa match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Aston Villa match will take place on January 20.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Manchester City vs Aston Villa match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Aston Villa match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Aston Villa match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Aston Villa match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Aston Villa match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Aston Villa match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Aston Villa?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Aston Villa match live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.