Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday evening as they look to edge closer to league leaders Liverpool. The Premier League Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Currently, City are four points behind Liverpool and have two games in hand. After the slow start to the season, Pep’s men have found some recent form in the recent past and now, look to be a dangerous unit.

Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion are currently 17th in the Premier League and they have 14 points from 17 games.

The Premier League Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion will kick off at 11:30 pm.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City will not be able to avail the services of Sergio Aguero, who is in self-isolation after coming in close contact with a COVID-positive patient.

Brighton will have to go without Yves Bissouma, who is serving a suspension owing to accumulation of yellow cards. Also, Tarqi Lamptey is still ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Probable Starting line-up

Manchester City Probable Starting line-up: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling

Brighton and Hove Albion Probable Starting line-up: Robert Sanchez; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Joel Veltman, Davy Propper, Ben White, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister; Neal Maupay

