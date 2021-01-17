Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Premier League is back in action this weekend when Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Monday, January 18. City have been a resurgent force this season and this is a chance for them to get back into some winning momentum. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Crystal Palace have been an inconsistent team this season and are in the 13th place in the Premier League standings.

With Manchester United and Liverpool lock horns this weekend and now, Manchester City can potentially make significant inroads to their title bid on Sunday.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will kick off at 12: 45 am.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City will not be able to avail the services of Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, and Eric Garcia this weekend.

For Crystal Palace, Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson, and Mamadou Sakho are currently injured and hence, will not feature in this match against Manchester City.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Probable Starting Line-up

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Gabriel Jesus

Crystal Palace Probable Starting Line-up: Vicente Guaita; Tyrick Mitchell, James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward; Andros Townsend, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

