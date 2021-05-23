Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Everton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The curtains are all set to fall on this season’s Premier League and Manchester City will be looking to end their domestic campaign on a high when they lock horns with Everton in their final game of the 2020/21 Premier League on Sunday.

The crowned champions became the team to beat when after an initial stutter, they went on a 28-game unbeaten run that propelled their title chances.

Everton, on the other hand, made a promising start to their campaign, and were favourites to make it to the top four position, but then they were inconsistent and injuries to several stars have seen them drop down to eighth in the table. They are three points behind West Ham United that are in the sixth position.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Everton game is scheduled to kick off at 08:30 PM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Everton: Team News, Injury Update

For Manchester City, Ilkay Gundogan will not be risked here after he went off the field against Brighton. At the same time, Kevin De Bruyne is being closely monitored and he might make it to the starting XI.

Everton, meanwhile, will come into this match without the services of just one key player as they will be without Jean-Philippe Gbamin who is out with an injury. We expect Ancelotti to field a strong side against City.

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Ake, Mendy; Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Torres, Jesus, Sterling

Everton possible starting line-up: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne; Iwobi, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Everton kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Everton match will kick off at 08:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 23, at the Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Everton match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Everton match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Everton fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Everton match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here