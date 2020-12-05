Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City have had a shocking start to their season and are currently struggling at the 11th position on the Premier League table. They will be eager to take on Fulham, a side which have been promoted to the League, in a bid to start climbing up the ladder.

Fulham, on the other hand, will be looking to capitalise on the momentum they found with the win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. City have not been able to hit their stride this season and hence, this match can prove to be a tricky prospect for them.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Barring Sergio Aguero, who missed the last couple of games after a knee injury, City have no other injury concerns which should give them a lot of confidence.

Fulham, however, will have to be tactical with their players. Terence Kongolo and Josh Onomah will not feature for them and Kenny Tete will also miss out on this tie.

Manchester City vs Fulham Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo Hernandez, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Fulham Predicted XI: Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ademola Lookman

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham match will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham match will start at 20:30 IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.