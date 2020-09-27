Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester City will welcome Leicester City for their upcoming Premier League 2020-21 game to be held on Sunday or September 27. While the visitors are currently at the top of the points table, Man City has played only one match and is current mid-table.

The Premier League 2020-21 match Manchester City vs Leicester City match will be played at the Etihad Stadium. In their last outing, the Manchester team beat the Wolverhampton Wanderers, or the Wolves, by 3-1.

Leicester are brimming in confidence having won both the games they played so far. In the last EPL game, they defeated Burnley by 4-2. The Premier League 2020-21 match Manchester City vs Leicester City will kick-off at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2020-21 match Manchester City vs Leicester City: Team News, Injury update

Pep Guardiola’s men will be at home which is nothing but a fort for the Blues. They have won 10 and lost none of their last 11 Premier League outings at the Etihad Stadium. The Foxes, on the other hand, will try to not repeat mistakes of the past season and fight for the European places. Brendan Rodgers will give it his all to achieve a victory against the Manchester team.

As Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined for City, Liam Delap might get a chance in Sunday’s match. Man City will also welcome back Raheem Sterling. But Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nicolas Otamendi will sit out. Defender Aymeric Laporte is a doubt.

For the visitors, Wilfred Ndidi is unavailable due to injury and is likely to be replaced by Jonny Evans. Demarai Gray and Filip Benkovic are also most probably not playing the next fixture.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Leicester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, De Bruyne

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Mendy, Perez, Praet, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Man City will play the hosts to Leicester in the Premier League 2020-21 at 9 pm on September 27. The EPL 2020-21 Manchester City vs Leicester City match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch the online EPL 2020-21 Manchester City vs Leicester City match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Manchester City vs Leicester City match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for people in India.