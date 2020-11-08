Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending champions Liverpool will travel to Manchester City for their upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Sunday, November 8. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium. In the previous week, Manchester City faced Sheffield United. After full-time, the scoreboard read Man City 1- 0 Sheff Utd.

Liverpool, on the other hand, extended their winning run with a 2-1 win over West Ham. The Reds are currently ruling the Premier League table with 16 points from seven outings. Whereas, The Sky Blues are on the 10th slot with 11 points.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool will commence at 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Forward Gabriel Jesus’ return has proved to be a boon for Manchester City. He was out of action for six weeks due to leg issue. Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero is a long term absentee for the side. Defender Benjamin Mendy and midfielder Fernandinho are out of contention for the upcoming fixture.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will miss the company of defender Virgil van Dijk, Fabio, and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. While Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Thiago Alcantara are doubtful for the upcoming encounter.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City Predicted XI vs Liverpool: Ederson (GK); Walker, Laporte, Dias, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool Predicted XI vs Manchester City: Alisson (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri; Mane, Salah, Jota

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 game between Manchester City vs Liverpool will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, November 8, at Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool match?

Manchester City will welcome Liverpool in the Premier League 2020-21 at 10:00 PM on November 8, Sunday. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool fixture?

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool match can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.