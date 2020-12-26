Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Premier League will be back as Manchester City take on Newcastle United in an important clash at the Etihad Stadium. City have managed to find form in the last few matches and they would want to continue it even in this match.

Newcastle United have been inconsistent in this season and are currently in 12th place in the Premier League table. They have been hit by illness and inconsistency right through the season.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Newcastle United Team News: Team News, Injury Update

For Manchester City, Eric Garcia is currently injured and might not take part in this match.

For Newcastle United, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, and Javier Manquillo will not be available as they have all tested positive for the coronavirus .

Martin Dubravka is also ruled out with an injury and hence, he will not be available in this match against Manchester City.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Manchester City Probable Starting XI: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Sergio Aguero

Newcastle United Probable Starting XI: Karl Darlow; Jamal Lewis, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez, DeAndre Yedlin; Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie; Joelinton, Callum Wilson

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Newcastle United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Newcastle United match will take place on December 27.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Manchester City vs Newcastle United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Newcastle United match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Newcastle United match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Newcastle United match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Newcastle United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Newcastle United match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Newcastle United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Newcastle United match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.