Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Sheffield United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a weekend Premier League fixture, Sheffield United make their second trip to the Etihad Stadium to face hosts Manchester City on Saturday, January 30.

The Citizens now sit one point clear of bitter rivals Manchester United to finally scale the Premier League summit with 41 points after 19 games. On the other hand, the Blades will be buoyant after taking down one Manchester giant away at home earlier this week, with Wednesday's 2-1 win over Manchester United.

In a reverse fixture, earlier this season, Manchester City defeated Sheffield United 1-0 in their own backyard.

The Premier League 202-21 Manchester City vs. Sheffield United game is scheduled to kick off at 8.30 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Sheffield United: Team News, Injury Update

Kevin De Bruyne may be sidelined for a month at least as the Belgian star suffered a hamstring injury. Nathan Ake remains injured, while Sergio Aguero continues to be in isolation for Manchester City.

Whereas, Sheffield United will miss the services of Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson and Oli McBurnie due to injuries. While Kean Bryan’s participation remains doubtful.

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Sheffield United possible starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Max Lowe; David McGoldrick, Oliver Burke

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Sheffield United kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Sheffield United will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Saturday, January 30, at the Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Sheffield United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Sheffield United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Sheffield United fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Sheffield United match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP