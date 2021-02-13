Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will welcome Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday – Pep Guardiola's men have a chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Tottenham, on the other hand, need to get a victory if they have to have a chance to stay a contention in the top four.

Pep Guardiola's side have been in superb form as they have won their last 15 games across all competitions.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are in a rut and they have lost four of their last five games in all competitions and look completely off the boil.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur game is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 pm IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Pep Guardiola will be waiting on the fitness of star defender Ruben Dias, who missed Manchester City's FA Cup. Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake are out of Saturday's clash and there is an injury to Sergio Aguero.

Jose Mourinho will be without the services of Sergio Reguilon who picked up a muscle injury last month, while Serge Aurier injured his foot earlier this week.

Giovani Lo Celso will also be out as he has not recovered from a hamstring injury that occurred in December last year.

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Ben Davies, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty; Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Heung-min Son, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura; Harry Kane

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Sunday, February 13, at the Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.