Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will be aiming to bounce back when they take on a struggling West Bromwich Albion team at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs West Brom match will be played at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side drew 0-0 with Manchester United on Saturday and are currently in the ninth position on the points table. West Brom, on the other hand, remain in 19th spot as they have not found any momentum in the season so far.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs West Brom will kick off at 1:30 am.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Pep Guardiola will not be able to call upon the services of Eric Garcia, who is out with an injury. Sergio Aguero missed the clash against Manchester United and might not feature even in this match. West Bromwich Albion too will be without Conor Townsend and Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu, who are both injured.

Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Probable Starting Line-up

Manchester City Probable Starting XI: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

West Bromwich Albion Probable Starting XI: Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Branislav Ivanovic, Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong, Conor Gallagher, Romaine Sawyers, Filip Krovinovic, Matt Philips, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant

