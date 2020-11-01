Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In game week seven of the Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United will face Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday night. The match will commence at 10:00 pm, IST. Both the teams are placed at the bottom half of the Premier League standings, they are in a desperate hunt for a win. United have seven points from five games while Arsenal gained nine points from the six matches so far.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer' team remain unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions and will move ahead after an outstanding 5-0 victory over Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. However, United are without a home league win in the last five at home. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Gunners form after a promising start to the season has been on a decline. Arsenal has lost their last two fixtures in the Premier League against top-guns Manchester City and Leicester, Sunday's loss to United will make it three in a row for the first time under Arteta.

It will be the 233rd competitive match between the two sides, with United vying to register their 100th win against the visitors. Arsenal are not far behind with 84 wins to their credit.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United defender Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones will be out due to injuries. While Anthony Martial will complete his three-match domestic suspension this weekend. Arsenal's David Luiz will miss the weekend game due to a thigh injury. Gabriel Martinelli, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari have also been ruled out with injury.

Manchester United possible starting line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay, Pogba; Fernandes; Greenwood, Rashford

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Tierney; Ceballos, Thomas, Xhaka; Willian, Aubameyang, Saka

The Premier League 2020-21 game between Manchester United vs Arsenal will kick off at 1000 pm IST on Sunday, November 1, at Old Trafford.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Arsenal match can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.