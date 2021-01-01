Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will welcome Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Friday night in their next English Premier League game. The side comes into this game after their 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, were good against Chelsea when they drew 1-1 against Frank Lampard's side on Monday.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Team News, Injury Update

Ole has to deal with a number of injury concerns at the back. Victor Lindelof is doubtful, Phil Jones and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo are also ruled out owing to injuries.

Aston Villa will be without the services of Egypt international Trezeguet and Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes. And there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Ross Barkley.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa probable starting line-up

Manchester United probable starting line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Aston Villa probable starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jack Grealish, Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Anwar El Ghazi

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Aston Villa match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will take place on January 2.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Manchester United vs Aston Villa match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Aston Villa match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will be played at Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Aston Villa match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Aston Villa?

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United vs Aston Villa match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.